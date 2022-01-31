Pakistan to Face Sri Lanka in 5th Place Playoff in U19 World Cup

Pakistan has defeated Bangladesh in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup being held in West Indies. With this, Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in the 5th place play-off of the competition.

According to details, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan’s pace attack was on point as they bowled out the opponents at a total of 175.

Mehran Mumtaz and Awais Ali each claimed three scalps while Zeeshan Zameer and Ahmed Khan each took one wicket. Mehran Mumtaz was the stand out bowler as he gave away only 16 runs and bowled 2 maidens in his quota of 10 overs.

Openers Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan gave a steady start to their side, with the former scoring 36 runs in 66 deliveries and the latter scoring 79 runs in 107 deliveries. Abdul Faseeh and Abbas Ali drove Pakistan to a 6-wicket win with 21 balls to spare in the end.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the 5th place play-off that will be held on 3 February.

Note here that Pakistan had lost to Australia by 119 runs while Sri Lanka had lost to Afghanistan in the quarter finals.