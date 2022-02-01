Islamabad vs Multan Live Streaming: Timings & Where to Watch Today’s PSL Match

Defending champions, Multan Sultans will face two-time champions, Islamabad United, in the top of the table clash in the eighth match of PSL 2022. Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans will commence today at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time at National Stadium Karachi. The two teams have previously faced off against each other 9 times in PSL history, with Islamabad winning five and Multan winning four.

Advertisement

Multan Sultans registered their third consecutive victory in the competition as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 6 runs in a high-octane clash on Monday night. They became the first team this season to successfully defend their total and as a result, they extended their lead at the top of the PSL points table.

A number of players including Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Mohammad Rizwan, and Imran Tahir have contributed towards their victories this season. Multan will be determined to extend their winning run as they face a formidable force in Islamabad United.

ALSO READ Alex Hales Questions England’s Decision to Cancel Pakistan Tour

Islamabad United currently sit at the second spot in the points table after their win against Peshawar Zalmi in their only match in the tournament so far. United steam-rolled passed Zalmi with a top-class performance in all three departments of the game.

Paul Stirling and Alex Hales scored scintillating half-centuries while the bowling unit was brilliant as well. Islamabad will be determined to get their second win of the tournament and become the first team to defeat Multan this season.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United promises to be a mouth-watering clash as two of the strongest teams in PSL 7 go head to head.

Advertisement

Where to Watch Today’s PSL Match Live

The high-pulsating encounter between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will be telecasted for viewers in Pakistan on PTV Sports, Ten Sports, and A Sports. Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans live streaming will also be available for the fans. They can watch all the action of the match on the Daraz app, Cricwick app, and Tapmad Tv.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live score can also be followed on ProPakistani’s coverage of PSL live score.

Links for PSL live streaming 2022 is here.

ALSO READ Paul Stirling to Leave Islamabad United Due to National Duties

Timings of Today’s Match Live Streaming

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United live stream will commence at 7:30 pm PKT. Details of the match including Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United prediction of line-ups and head-to-head record can be viewed on our coverage of the match.

When and Where to Watch Islamabad vs Multan Worldwide

The match will be telecasted live in various countries around the world. ICC TV will also live-stream all the action of PSL 7 for international viewsers.

Here are the international broadcasters: