Advertisement

Paul Stirling to Leave Islamabad United Due to National Duties

By Sports Desk | Published Jan 31, 2022 | 10:16 pm

Islamabad United will replace Paul Stirling, who began the Pakistan Super League 2022 with a scintillating 57 off 25 against Peshawar Zalmi, with Liam Dawson after the former will leave the side for international duty from 7 February.

Advertisement
ALSO READ

The replacement has been approved by Event Technical Committee, which is headed by Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket Operations) and includes Nadeem Khan (Director – High Performance) and Sameer Khosa.

ALSO READ

Liam Dawson has previously represented Peshawar Zalmi in PSL. The all-rounder has picked up 11 wickets and scored 363 runs for Peshawar Zalmi in 24 matches he played for the franchise across three seasons.

He has also represented England at the international level, having played 8 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is for his national team. The 31-year old will join the Islamabad United squad in the Lahore leg of the tournament.

Also Read

Sports Desk
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>