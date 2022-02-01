Legendary Australian Pacer Declares Himself a ‘Big Fan’ of Shaheen Afridi

Former Australian pacer, Brett Lee praised Pakistan’s ace fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, in a video shared by Shoaib Akhtar. Brett Lee claimed himself to be a ‘big fan’ of the young left-arm pacer.

Legendary pacer, Brett Lee talked to Pakistan’s former pace star, Shoaib Akhtar about Shaheen Afridi’s craft of bowling. Expressing his views about the tall pacer, Lee said, “Shaheen Shah Afridi is an amazing bowler.”

Lauding the 21-year-old star, Lee claimed that Shaheen puts his tall height to great use by getting the ball to bounce a fair bit. Brett Lee further said, “I am a big fan of him. [I] think he is a fantastic bowler.”

He also had something to say about @iShaheenAfridi & other Pakistani players. Stay tuned for this episode. pic.twitter.com/kQmDzkjzPL — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 31, 2022

Brett Lee also gave his take on Babar Azam’s batting, declaring he has the ‘best cover drive in the world cricket’.

As proof of his brilliance, Shaheen Afridi became the first Pakistani to bag cricket’s most prestigious award, Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, owing to his brilliant run in 2021. Shaheen Afridi is currently leading Lahore Qalandars in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.

