Monal Restaurant to Be Converted into a Wildlife Education Center

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has decided to bring the deserted Monal Restaurant into use by transforming it into a wildlife education center.

The IWMB has already drafted a proposal that will be submitted to the Ministry for Climate Change for the final approval of the plan in the coming days.

Speaking in this regard, Chairperson of IWMB Rina Satti said that the wildlife education center will help the authorities to raise awareness regarding the protection and preservation of wildlife of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) among the public.

She added that the proposal has been forwarded for final approval to the Climate Change Ministry after receiving a NOC from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The development has come a couple of weeks after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to seal Monal Restaurant and Margalla Greens Golf Club.

The IHC also ordered the capital administration to give control of the restaurant and golf club to the IWMB which will reintegrate these facilities into MHNP in line with environmental protection laws of the country.

Via: The News