Pakistan Freelancers Earned $216.78 Million Export Revenue in H1 of FY22

Pakistan’s freelancers earned export revenue of $216.788 million during July–December FY22, showing an increase of 16.74 percent as compared to $185.698 million in the corresponding period last year.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (IT&T), freelancers netted export revenue of $163.881 million through IT-related projects, and $52.907 via non-IT gigs.

In contrast with the revenue of $185.698 million (IT: $173.327 million + Non-IT: $12.371 million) from July–December FY21, freelancers’ earnings for the corresponding period this year showcased a growth rate of 16.74 percent.

Their earnings during July-December FY22 were $163.881 million, which accounted for 12.59 percent of the total ICT export remittances of $1,301.880 million during the same period.

This revelation comes only a couple of weeks after the federal Minister for IT&T, Syed Amin Ul Haq, directed the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to take every possible step to attain the target for the IT exports. He said that it is vital to promote all matters related to information technology and connect the youth, and students in particular, to the digital world as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.

Minister Amin Ul Haq remarked that the (MoIT&T) is playing an important role in helping with the pandemic through information technology, and mentioned that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is declining. Additionally, the government’s generous incentives, and various projects for the enhancement of the IT industry’s capacity and capability have resulted in strong industry growth rates.