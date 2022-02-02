6 English Superstars Arrive in Karachi for PSL 2022

Six English players have reached Karachi to be a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. They will join their respective franchises after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

According to details, James Vince, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, Liam Dawson, and Phil Salt arrived at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi recently and are eager to be a part of PSL.

James Vince and Jason Roy will join Quetta Gladiators, Saqib Mahmood Peshawar Zalmi, Chris Jordan Karachi Kings, Liam Dawson Islamabad United, and Phil Salt Lahore Qalandars at the end of their isolation subject to negative COVID-19 tests.

PSL continues to offer thrilling and nail-biting clashes. In last night’s high-scoring contest, the defending champions Multan Sultans defeated the two-time winners Islamabad United by 20 runs.

Multan Sultans remain the only undefeated team in the seventh edition of the tournament. They have won all of their four matches and sit at the top of the points table.

In tonight’s match, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Lahore Qalandars. The former sit at fourth place while the latter at the fifth spot in the PSL points table.

