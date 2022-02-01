Shahnawaz Dahani Reveals Why He’s Called ‘Foreign Minister of Pakistan’ [Video]

Young fast bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani has shared his take on the title awarded to him by Twitterati. 23-year-old pacer is pleased to be called ‘foreign minister’ as he is determined to promote Pakistan’s positive image around the world.

Although Shahnawaz Dahani did not represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 through his cricket, the pace bowler won hearts with his cordial gestures on various occasions. Appreciating Shahnawaz Dahani’s interactions with opponents, Twitter users termed him as ‘Pakistan’s new foreign minister’.

Expressing his views about the title, Shahnawaz Dahani said, “Everyone says that Shahnawaz Dahani is our Pakistan team’s foreign minister as I shared a cake with Scotland’s players, met MS Dhoni and Rashid Khan. I would always go and meet the losing team after the match. So, yes, if I get a chance, I will surely become Pakistan’s foreign minister.”

The ever-positive, Shahnawaz Dahani also said that he will continue to smile through thick and thin since this is what people like about him. The Larkana-born cricketer said, “Whenever I play either for my domestic side, in PSL, or for Team Pakistan, I try to play with a smile. Up and downs are a part of a cricketer’s life, but I will try that I always play with a smile because people like to see me smile.”

Sharing his future plans for the development of cricket in the remote area where he comes from, Shahnawaz Dahani said, “I am working to establish a cricket academy and cricket ground in the area, so that the talented kids can show their skills and make Pakistan proud.”

Shahnawaz Dahani declared PSL as the biggest platform for emerging cricketers, as it provides them an opportunity to showcase their talent. Shahnawaz Dahani made his debut for Multan Sultans and will continue to represent the defending champions in PSL 7.

