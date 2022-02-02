Zong 4G has left its audience with a hint of a mystery after its new campaign teaser. While the teaser doesn’t say much, it has already gotten the audience to think about the next big move of Zong.

Advertisement

The teaser showcases popular social media figures all asking the same question, “Akhir kya baat hai samajhnay ki?”

Akhir kya baat hai samajhnay ki? Stay tuned to find out more! #Zong4G 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4GCia4u5WH — Zong (@Zongers) February 1, 2022

The colorful teaser has an air of suspense and excitement about it as it foreshadows something huge on its way.

What makes this campaign different from Zong’s previous advertisements is the star cast that comprises famous social media influencers of Pakistan instead of TV, film, or fashion celebrities.

If so, is this a policy shift from Zong — that we may see replicating in many other future campaigns, where the company would rather be content with social media influencers and not the celebrities?

What possibly could the teaser unfold is yet to be figured out but one thing is for sure: Zong is about to disclose something extraordinary.

Advertisement

All we can do now is keep our eyes open for the big reveal.