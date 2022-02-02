IMF Finally Approves 6th Tranche of Loan Program for Pakistan

According to the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved to resume its $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Pakistan.

Federal Minister Tarin confirmed the news on Twitter, stating, “I am pleased to announce that IMF Board has approved 6th tranche of their program for Pakistan”.

Now completed, the global lender is now expected to make available SDR 750 million (about $1,059 million), bringing total disbursements under EFF to about $3,027 million.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and IMF had reached a staff-level agreement on policies and reforms needed to complete the sixth review under the $6 billion EFF and issued a press statement on November 21, 2021.