IT Ministry Demands Rs. 32 Billion For Development Projects

A sum of Rs. 32.235 billion has been demanded for the ongoing and new projects of subsidiaries under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, briefed the ministry during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, chaired by Ali Khan Jadoon.

It was briefed that there are a total of 62 projects under the MoITT, out of which, 33 projects are under progress whereas 29 projects are new.

During the meeting, Rs. 572.80 million was also demanded for the implementation of the smart office project in federal ministries. Whereas, Rs. 95 million was demanded the “One Patient One ID” in the federal capital. Secretary of IT ministry told the committee that Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan have been offered to join the program.

Talking about the health program, the secretary said that the idea behind the program was to track the health records of patients through IDs so any patient could be monitored digitally.

In addition, an amount of Rs. 1,950 million has been demanded for an effective cyber parliament project. Briefing the meeting, the secretary of MoITT said that phase one of Effective Cyber ​​Parliament will be completed by January 2023. He added that this system would automatize the attendance and voting procedure in the parliament. This will also make the proceedings of the parliament paperless, matching it with the style pursued in cabinet meetings.

A sum of Rs. 901 million has been demanded for the IT professionals certification scheme, whereas an amount of Rs. 371 million has been demanded for the standardization of the IT industry.

The MoITT further demanded Rs. 473 million for the establishment of 25 software parks in Phase-I. It was further revealed that the construction work of Islamabad Technology Park was to start from the next month financed by EXIM Bank of Korea. The construction is expected to be completed by June 2024.

The ministry also demanded Rs. 274 million for rime analytics and smart policing project as well as, Rs. 1,922 million for Cyber ​​Security for Digital Pakistan project.

Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Syed Amin Ul Haque, said that 40 ministries had become paperless with the efforts of MoITT. He also revealed that the target for IT exports was set at $3.5 billion, however, the ministry was striving to increase the exports to $6 billion.