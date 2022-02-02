Pandago and Dukan Collaborate to Empower Local Businesses in Pakistan

Pandago and Dukan have partnered to enable Dukan’s 350,000 and growing small businesses to deliver their products more conveniently to their customers using pandago’s community of 50,000 riders across more than 50 cities nationwide.

Advertisement

Dukan.pk is a rapidly growing full-stack eCommerce platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to tap into eCommerce without requiring technical skills and digital marketing expertise to thrive in the digital economy.

It allows anyone with a smartphone to create an eCommerce store with an integrated digital wallet, catalog and inventory management, online payments, last-mile delivery, and sophisticated online marketing tools to get orders.

While commenting on this partnership Zohair Ali, Director Channel Success Dukan.pk, said, “We want to help Dukan store owners take advantage of the growing wave of quick commerce. This partnership with pandago is a natural fit for both organizations. It broadens the Q-Commerce order fulfillment options available to Dukan merchants.”

Raafay Munir, Head of New Verticals at foodpanda, quoted, “The launch of pandago aims to solve logistical challenges, for businesses of all sizes particularly smaller ones, so that they can focus solely on their core business strengths and operations.”

“We are happy to extend our logistical expertise to Dukan to empower small businesses registered on their platform with the broader objective to bring accessibility, value, and variety to customers and businesses through our network,” he added.

Advertisement

As a one-stop eCommerce solution for MSMEs, Dukan is quickly evolving into a digital aggregator of logistics services offering seamless integrations with multiple partners.

Under this strategic partnership, pandago’s vast network of riders will enable local sellers at Dukan to offer fast and on-demand delivery of their products. The process to book, track orders and collect payments on pandago is seamlessly integrated into the Dukan App, offering unparalleled convenience to Dukan store owners.