Ex-England Captain Declares PSL 2nd Best T20 League in the World

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, has been quite impressed with the standard of cricket on display at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which he believes is the second-best T20 tournament in the world after the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Pakistan Super League is the 2nd best T20 tournament in the world. It’s not far off the IPL either. Outstanding standard of cricket,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

His comments came during the high-scoring encounter between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United. Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultan won by 20 runs, registering their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing tournament.

So far, Sultans have displayed remarkable grit as they managed to inch over Quetta Gladiators in a last-over thriller on Monday. Defending eight from the final over, David Willey took the last two wickets by giving away just one run to snatch the game from Quetta’s grab.

Quality of Cricket in PSL

This is not the first time that a foreign cricketer has lauded the standard of cricket in the PSL.

In 2019, former Australia all-rounder, Shane Watson had stated that the bowling standard in the PSL makes it stand out from other tournaments around the world.

“I think PSL is a great tournament. The thing that stands out for me is the bowling compared to all other tournaments I have played in,” Watson had said during the fourth edition of the PSL.

Similarly, the former South African bowling great, Dale Steyn had praised the quality of fast bowlers in the marquee tournament last year.

There are several T20 leagues in the world. However, PSL is rated higher than most. Ever since its inception in 2016, the league has punched above its weight and is now among the world’s top T20 leagues, especially for its brilliant bowling standards.