Waqar Younis Wants Shan Masood in Pakistan’s T20I Team

Legendary pacer, Waqar Younis believes opener Shan Masood should be considered for selection in Pakistan’s T20 side after his marvelous start to the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Waqar said that Shan has matured with age and his consistent hard work has led him to re-establish himself as one of the best openers in the country.

Advertisement

Waqar believes Shan’s exceptional form warrants a place in Pakistan’s national T20 setup. Waqar took to Twitter to express his opinion on the stylish left-hander.

ALSO READ 6 English Superstars Arrive in Karachi for PSL 2022

26, 83 and now 88 strike rate 156 and it’s just a start. Outstanding @shani_official What a performer #QGvsMS @thePSLt20 Averaged 30 with the strike rate of 146 last year’s PSL “Knock Knock Selectors” Maturing with the age. @MultanSultans pic.twitter.com/Krpl5WqfwZ — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 1, 2022

Shan has been considered as a Test specialist for the majority part of his career and has not been considered by Pakistan for white-ball cricket. He has only played 5 ODIs for the national team and has not featured in T20I cricket. Shan last played limited-overs cricket for Pakistan in 2019 and his last outing for Pakistan in Test cricket was at the beginning of last year.

ALSO READ Ex-England Captain Declares PSL 2nd Best T20 League in the World

Recently, Shan has re-invented himself as a white-ball cricketer and has been in sensational form with the bat in all three formats of the game in domestic cricket. He scored three centuries in his previous four outings in first-class cricket and has carried his form into PSL 2022. Shan is currently the highest run-scorer in PSL 7 having scored 240 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 60.00 and a strike rate of 152.86 in 4 innings so far in the competition.

Here’s all the about the PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Teams, and PSL Stats.