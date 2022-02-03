Foreign Cricketers in PSL 7 Granted State Guest Status

The federal government has decided to grant “state guest” status to all the foreign players playing the Pakistan Super League matches from 10 to 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

According to the details, the Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Police will be providing foolproof security to the PSL participants on roads as well as in and around the stadium during the second phase of PSL 7.

The details further show that the federal government has also requested the provincial government to offer “route zero” during the teams’ movement on the way to the stadium. The provincial government has also been requested to deploy three security layers by the Police, Rangers, and the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Super League 7 started on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi, with Multan Sultans defeating Babar Azam led Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. The first phase of PSL will end on 7 February, and then all the franchises will head to Lahore, where they will play the remaining 19 matches.

The provincial government had also provided foolproof security to all the participants of the league but the roads were not blocked for public traffic during the movement of teams.

Talking to the media regarding the security arrangements, Provincial Law Minister, Raja Basharat, said that the government will now ensure “route zero” for the guests that require not only closing traffic on the route from hotel to stadium and back but also on the other side of the road.

A day before the arrival of the players in Lahore, all the security agencies will hold a meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and will take commands of the inner cordon, outer cordon, and route cordon.