Hashim Amla Reveals Why Pakistan Performed Brilliantly in 2021

Legendary South African batter and current Peshawar Zalmi batting consultant, Hashim Amla has lauded the performances of star Pakistani players, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Amla termed the two as fantastic players and showered praises on the batters for their record-breaking year.

Amla said that the two have developed a great understanding with each other which is a ‘major plus’ for Pakistan national team. He added that the Pakistan cricket team will benefit a lot because of the understanding between the two players.

The legendary batter also praised the Pakistan national team for their magnificent performances over the past year. He said that the cricket on display by the Pakistan team was a treat to watch and also praised the exciting talent pool in the country.

Amla also talked about the exceptionally high standard of cricket being played in the Pakistan Super League and how it has helped Pakistan in becoming one of the top sides in the world. Amla praised the high standards of bowling in PSL and said that the competitiveness of the league has enhanced the skills of the players. He said that the young players in the league are hungry and are willing to learn which is a good sign for Pakistan cricket.

Amla will be seen in the dug-out in Peshawar’s next match against Karachi Kings. The match is scheduled to take place on 4 February at National Stadium Karachi.

