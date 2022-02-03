PCB Approaches NCOC to Increase Crowd Capacity for PSL 2022

As the COVID-19 situation has improved in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to increase the crowd capacity to 50% in the next leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 10 at Gaddafi Stadium.
According to the details, NCOC had reduced the crowd capacity to 25% in a meeting held on January 19 for the PSL 2022 Karachi-leg matches. In a meeting, it was also decided to bar children under the age of 12 from entering the stadium.
Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre had allowed the PCB to keep 100% crowd attendance but the decision was changed after the port city witnessed a huge increase in the positivity ratio.
PCB is hopeful that NCOC will allow the cricket board to increase the crowd capacity to 50% as the COVID-19 positivity is lower in Lahore as compared to Karachi.
Sources have revealed that ‘a decision is expected within the next couple of days’.