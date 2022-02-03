Quetta to Get a Big Batting Boost in Today’s Match With New Platinum Player

Quetta Gladiators management has announced that England’s top-order batter, James Vince will be available for selection for tonight’s encounter against Islamabad United.

Gladiators manager, Azam Khan told ProPakistani that Vince had contracted COVID-19 last month and the three-day isolation rule does not apply to him.

Vince, who landed in Karachi on Wednesday morning, attended the practice session with Quetta at Moin Khan Acadamy last night after testing negative for the COVID-19.

Jason Roy, on the other hand, will only be available after completing his three-day quarantine, Azam Khan added.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators mentor, Sir Vivian Richards, and iconic player, Shahid Khan Afridi, will join Gladiators in tonight’s game. Richards had arrived in Karachi on 31 January and will join the team after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

Afridi, on the flip side, had contracted the coronavirus last week and will be available for selection after returning two negative tests for COVID-19.