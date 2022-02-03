Quetta to Take on Islamabad Today in Mid-Table Clash

Quetta Gladiators will face Islamabad United in the tenth match of the PSL 2022 on Thursday, 3 February. The match, scheduled at Karachi’s National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm PST.

Advertisement

Match Preview

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will face off in an all-important clash as both teams look to climb up the PSL 2022 points table. Currently, Islamabad and Quetta are in the third and fourth spots respectively. Quetta has won one and lost twice in their opening three encounters in PSL 7 while Islamabad, on the other hand, has won one and lost one in two matches they have played yet.

Gladiators have had an unfortunate start to the tournament as they lost two nail-biting encounters while they registered a comprehensive victory against Karachi. They will be determined to overcome a disappointing loss to Multan in their last encounter and get back to winning ways. Quetta will be offered a much-needed boost with the arrival of Shahid Afridi, Jason Roy, and James Vince as the players are available for selection ahead of the blockbuster clash.

ALSO READ Here’s the List of Fastest Balls Bowled in PSL 2022

Islamabad almost pulled off a miracle run-chase in their last match as captain Shadab Khan played one of the most memorable knocks in PSL history. Their agonizing loss at the hands of Multan Sultans in their previous outing has raised some question marks within the team’s think-tank. United were particularly poor in the bowling department as they were taken to the cleaners by Multan batters. They will be determined to put in much better performance and climb up the points table.

Both the teams are expected to make some changes to their line-up from their previous match. Quetta is likely to include James Vince in their line-up at the expense of Ben Duckett while Islamabad is likely to include Colin Munro instead of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Will Smeed has done well for Quetta, however, Jason Roy would be an automatic pick or they can go with both at the top, however, it will disturb team combination slightly.

Match Details

Date Thursday, 3 February 2022

Time 07:30 pm PKT

Venue National Stadium Karachi

Live Stream LINK

Check out the details of the match here.

ALSO READ Foreign Cricketers in PSL 7 Granted State Guest Status

Possible Playing XIs:

Quetta Possible XI – Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Will Smeed, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ashir Qureshi

Advertisement

Check out Quetta’s full squad here

Islamabad Possible XI – Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Check out Islamabad’s full squad here

Head to Head

Overall, the two sides have come face to face 13 times in the tournament. Gladiators have an upper hand as they have won 7 while United have won 6. They last faced each other on 11 June 2021 in Abu Dhabi which Islamabad won by 10 wickets.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Pulls Off a Stunning Catch Against Peshawar Zalmi [Video]

X-Factor

The introduction of James Vince will certainly bolster Quetta’s batting unit. English batter is one of the most sought-after players in franchise leagues around the world and he will provide Quetta with stability and a lot of fireworks at the top of their order. Vince also has an exceptional record against Islamabad. He has scored 151 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 143.80 in the 6 innings he has played for United.

Paul Stirling has been in fine touch in the two PSL matches he has played so far this year. He has the ability to take the game away from the opposition within the first few overs of the innings and Islamabad will be looking to him to get them off to a good start once again. If Stirling performs at his usual best then Islamabad has a good chance of scoring heavily once again.