Rashid Khan Asks Fans to Name His Trademark Shot in PSL [Video]

Rashid Khan attracted attention with a unique shot to hit the six against Peshawar Zalmi. While fans praised him for the outstanding stroke, the Afghan cricketer has asked them to suggest the name for his trademark shot.

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is no less brilliant with the bat, as he ends the innings in style batting down the order. Afghan star did just the same, smashing 22 runs off only 8 balls for Qalandars as he walked in to bat at number 6 in the 18th over. He hit three sixes, one of which was absolutely astonishing. Creating room, Rashid Khan smacked the ball for an 85-meter hit over the leg side. The unique style immediately got viral, garnering applause for the power hitter.

Giving his take on the incredible hit, Rashid Khan took to his official Twitter account and asked fans to suggest a name for the shot as he has not yet thought of one.