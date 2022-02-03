Security Arrangements for Lahore Leg of PSL 7 Finalized

To ensure the necessary security arrangements for the second phase of PSL 2022, starting from 10 to 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the government has taken several steps regarding security concerns.

According to the details, the gas connections in the local hotels around the Gaddafi Stadium will remain suspended during the matches and players’ movements. The security agencies will allow the spectators to enter the stadium after biometric verification.

During the matches, a 35-bed temporary hospital will be established outside the Gaddafi Stadium with the collaboration of two of Lahore’s leading hospitals, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Lahore General Hospital.

The details further reveal that during the matches, the security agencies will closely check general bus stands, parking areas, petrol pumps, and public transport buses. During the matches, Pakistan Army, Rangers, and other security agencies will provide foolproof security to the participants.

The security agencies will also ensure foolproof security in local hotels, airport, and in and around the Gaddafi Stadium. All the foreign players, along with another team member will leave the hotel after getting the go-ahead from security agencies.