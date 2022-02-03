PCB Sends Report of Mohammad Hasnain’s Action to Cricket Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent the report of Mohammad Hasnain’s action test to Cricket Australia (CA). According to details, CA will reveal the details of the test as his action was reported in Australia.

Hasnain’s bowling action was reported during the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL). The action was reported after Syndey Sixers captain, Moises Henriques accused him of chucking. The reaction of Henriques caused an uproar in the cricketing fraternity as they believed that the Australians could not handle the fiery pace of Hasnain.

Hasnain underwent the bowling action test in the ICC-approved biomechanics laboratory located in Lahore University for Management and Sciences (LUMS).

The pacer was in supreme form in the BBL. He picked up 7 wickets at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00 in the 5 matches he played in the tournament. He had a premature ending to his first stint in BBL as he was recalled by PCB for the PSL.

The 21-year old is currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Quetta Gladiators. He will be looking to overcome the disappointment of being reported for his bowling action and stake his claim in Pakistan’s national team by performing in one of the best franchise T20 leagues in the world.

