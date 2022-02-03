Supreme Court Rejects Report on Closure of Schools and Colleges

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has rejected a report by the Cantonment Board submitted in response to a petition which sought the closure of private schools and colleges in their jurisdiction.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan is hearing the petition. During today’s hearing, the report was presented before the bench. It only included the notices published in 2021 which directed private colleges to shut down their operations in Cantonment Board.

The bench questioned the notices issued in 2019 and 2020. At this, the lawyer of the Cantonment Board said that only last year’s notices have been included in the report for the convenience of the bench.

This irked the bench which rejected the report. Justice Munib Akhtar ordered him to present a new report at the next hearing and include all notices from 2019 to 2021 in it. The hearing has been adjourned for four weeks.

At the last hearing of the case, SCP had restricted Cantonment Board from sealing the private schools in its jurisdiction and sought the report that was presented earlier today.

SCP had initially ordered private schools and colleges operating in the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Board to vacate their premises and relocate their operations to commercial areas.