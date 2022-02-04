Qasim Akram Achieves a Unique Record in U19 World Cup 2022

Pakistan U-19 all-rounder, Qasim Akram has made history in the ongoing World Cup when he scored a hundred and got five wickets in the fifth-place playoff against Sri Lanka U-19. It was the first time in U-19 World Cup history that an individual achieved both milestones.

According to the details, the Pakistan captain smashed 135 runs off 80 balls after promoting him up the order. During his innings, captain Qasim hit 13 fours and 6 sixes. The under-19 skipper also shared a 229 runs partnership with Hasebullah, who also scored 136 and took Pakistan to a solid total.

In reply, the Sri Lanka batting line-up was completely helpless against Qasim’s off-spin. Qasim kept his form alive and dismissed opener Chamindu Wickramasinghe with the very first delivery. As it was his day, the off-spinner clean-bowled Shevon Daniel and then got the important wicket of Ranuda Somarathne which left Sri Lanka reeling as they lost four wickets for just 15 runs.

Sri Lanka showed some resistance against the spin in the middle, but Qasim secured his five-wicked haul by getting the wicket of Sadisha Rajapaksa. The skipper ended the match with a superb figure of 5/37 off his ten overs.