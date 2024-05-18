The Coca-Cola Foundation and charity: water Partner to Bring Clean and Safe Water to Communities in Pakistan

water, a non-profit organization bringing clean and safe water to people around the world, has received support from The Coca-Cola Foundation to launch a transformative clean water project in the Balochistan province in Pakistan. The project aims to support 372 new and rehabilitated community water points to ensure access to clean and safe water for more than 3,500 people. Balochistan is Pakistan’s most arid and water-starved province with challenges mounting after the catastrophic floods in 2022.

The Coca-Cola Foundation, known for its commitment to economic empowerment and environmental sustainability, is proud to support this project alongside charity: water. “We believe in the power of partnerships to connect local expertise with global sustainable best practices, so every drop of water goes farther, especially in regions where vulnerable communities have experienced climate-related water stress and are far removed from municipal services,” said Saadia Madsbjerg, President of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Working with local partner Muslim Aid, charity: water, and The Coca-Cola Foundation are committed to improving sustainable water access and sanitation in underserved communities in Balochistan, an arid province in Pakistan at risk of water scarcity. The project will not only bring clean water closer to home for thousands of people but also contribute to community development and improved public health. “We are excited to launch this partnership with The Coca-Cola Foundation,” said Scott Harrison, founder and CEO of charity: water. “Together, we will make a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of people in Pakistan by ensuring they have reliable access to one of life’s most essential resources – clean water.”

Local partner Muslim Aid will play a crucial role in rehabilitating and implementing community and government water systems and building the capacity of relevant stakeholders to manage the systems, ensuring they are sustainable and meet the needs of the communities they serve. Bibi, a woman from a community that will benefit from this project said, “We face severe water shortages in our village forcing us to travel 1.5 kilometers, taking 30-40 minutes, twice daily, to fetch water. Our storage capacity is inadequate, limiting our daily water usage.” She went on to say that she hopes that the construction of a new water system will help in “improving their lives by providing clean water at their doorstep. This [water system] will be helpful in terms of health and education, and safeguarding our children.”

Clean water has the power to improve health and well-being, empower women and girls, open pathways to education, and spark economic growth. Yet, 703 million people around the world lack basic access; 78% of which live in rural communities. The burden of collecting water disproportionately falls on women and girls who collectively spend 200 million hours walking to collect water every day. The work is unpaid, laborious, and time-consuming – locking women and communities into a cycle of poverty and poor health.

The project is part of charity: water’s ongoing commitment to providing clean and safe water to people in need around the world. With the support of partners like The Coca-Cola Foundation and its network of local partner organizations, charity: water continues to make strides toward achieving its mission.