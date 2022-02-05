Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Multan’s Hammering of Peshawar

Multan Sultans registered their fifth straight victory in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 57 runs. As a result, Multan have extended their lead at the top of the PSL points table while Peshawar have maintained their fourth spot despite losing the match. Peshawar’s Net Run Rate did however take a major hit due to a huge loss.

Multan were magnificent with the bat as they took the Zalmi bowling unit apart. Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another half-century and Tim David also scored a quick-fire half century, the joint-fastest this season to take Multan to the second-highest total of PSL 7. Multan scored 222/3 in their innings.

Peshawar were completely blown away by Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir who picked up three wickets each. None of the Peshawar batters looked comfortable on the pitch as they could only manage 165/8.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 5 5 0 – 10 +1.073 Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 – 6 +0.517 Islamabad United 4 2 2 – 4 +0.762 Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 – 4 -1.183 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 – 2 -0.165 Karachi Kings 4 0 4 – 0 -0.881

