Mystery Wrapped in Excitement: That’s All We Know About the Latest Hashtag Waqt Honay Wala Hai

Pakistanis are constantly banging their brains trying to figure out kes cheez ka waqt honay wala hai.

Advertisement

One thing’s for sure: the suspense, the excitement, and the wait have made them come up with about a million answers to the question.

While some people managed to cook up interesting theories others were able to come up with funny answers, which made us all laugh hysterically.

Even the celebrities joined in on the trend and shared their thoughts on the matter.

We also noticed that Mikaal Zulfiqar’s tweet gestured that he solved the mystery behind Ufone 4G’s #WaqtHonayWalayHai, but didn’t disclose anything. Sigh!

Someone even tweeted that it was time for their pizza delivery!

And while we all love a scrumptious cheesy pizza what we like more is solving mysteries! And oh boy … this mystery has been a tough nut to crack for all of us.

Advertisement

Omg.. that’s so hilarious 🤣

Shaving Video shared @Ufone 😂

What are you guys up to..?

Yeh #WaqtHonayWalaHai ka kia scene hai yar …ab kia blast karny waly ho @Ufone 🤩 https://t.co/QbjrkZnnpO — Rooh_a_Ishq (@Rooh_a_Ishq) February 5, 2022

The hype around #WaqtHonayWalaHai has kept us engaged and we including thousands of other Pakistanis are begging Ufone 4G to unveil the curtain and reveal what’s behind #WaqtHonayWalaHai now!