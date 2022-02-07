Babar Azam ‘Hurts’ Opposition Like Muhammad Ali: Sir Viv Richards

While comparing Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, with the American professional boxer, Muhammad Ali, the former West Indies legend and the current Quetta Gladiators’ mentor, Sir Vivian Richards said it is always nice to see him play.

The legendary batter, who represented West Indies in 121 Tests and 187 ODIs, praised Babar Azam for his technique and stylish strokeplay. Richards believes that the right-hander is among those batters who can score runs in conventional ways by mostly playing in the ‘V’ region.

Richards said, “Babar is up there with the very best. He is the best, guy who plays conventional shots and shots that you will see normally in Test match cricket, ODI cricket, and things like that.”

He further added, “What I love about Babar is that you don’t see what he’s doing to you, he doesn’t knock you out. He tends to be like Muhammad Ali, when he boxes, he jabs and he hurts you. He is an individual that just has too much time to play, and it’s a joy.”

The legendary West Indian batter also praised Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad for bringing energy and aggressiveness to the team. He said that former Pakistani skipper always focuses on the team’s success rather than individual glory.