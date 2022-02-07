ICC Picks Two Pakistanis in Most Valuable Team of 2022 U19 World Cup

Pakistan’s left-handed wicketkeeper batter, Haseebullah, and right-arm pacer, Awais Ali, have been picked for ICC’s ‘Most Valuable Team’ of the U19 World Cup.

According to the details, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a 12-member strong ‘Most Valuable Team’ of the U-19 World Cup from different teams that participated in the global event. The Green Shirts finished 5th in the event.

The International Cricket Council took to Twitter and shared the names of players in the ICC’s ‘Most Valuable Team’ of the U-19 World Cup.

Pakistan’s left-handed wicketkeeper batter, Haseebullah scored 380 runs at an average of 78. The left-hander also scored two centuries including a magnificent 136 off 151 balls against Sri Lanka in the fifth-place play-off. The batter has been picked as the opener of the team of the tournament.

On the other hand, 16-years-old right-arm pacer, Awais Ali has also been picked as the fast bowler of a team of top-performers. The right-arm pacer took 15 wickets including a five-for in the competition.

The team includes three players from India, two each from Pakistan and England, and one each from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Here’s how the team stacks up: