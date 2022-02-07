Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy S Phones Will be Built With Recycled Ocean Plastic

Just a few days ahead of the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled to take place on February 9th, Samsung has revealed that its upcoming Galaxy S smartphones will, for the first time, be made from repurposed ocean-bound plastics such as discarded fishing nets.

This development came as part of the company’s initiative to minimize its environmental footprint and help build a greener and more sustainable future for the Galaxy community. The South Korean tech giant said that while its new Galaxy S phones will be the first ones to incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics, the company plans to extend this initiative for its entire product range in the near future.

These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material and recycled paper.

The company further drew attention to the 640,000 tons of fishing nets abandoned each year, trapping much of the marine life, damaging coral reefs, and even making its way into the food chain. The company is pledging to collect and repurpose at least some of these nets in an effort to play its part in ocean cleanup.

Furthermore, the company’s 2021 report pointed out a drop in its use of plastics by 20 percent. The company also runs 100% on renewable energy in the U.S., Europe, and China.

However, Samsung isn’t the first company to make use of discarded trash for the manufacturing of their devices. Last year, US-based tech giant, Microsoft had announced its Ocean Plastic Mouse, featuring a shell made from 20 percent recovered plastic.