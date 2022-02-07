Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After Quetta’s Big Chase Against Lahore

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Quetta Gladiators registered their second victory in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as they chased down a huge target against Lahore Qalandars. As a result, Quetta have moved ahead of Peshawar Zalmi in the points table and sit at the fourth spot in the PSL points table. Lahore on the other hand remain at the third spot due to an inferior net run rate than Islamabad United.

Lahore were magnificent with the bat once again as openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique took the attack to Quetta’s bowlers. Fakhar scored yet another half-century in the competition and a late flurry from Harry Brook took them to a daunting total of 204/5.

Jason Roy was irresistible as he took the Lahore bowling unit to the cleaners. Roy scored a scintillating century in his first match this season and took the game away from Lahore within the first 15 overs in the innings. Quetta chased down the target with 7 wickets and 3 balls to spare.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 5 5 0 – 10 +1.073 Islamabad United 5 3 2 – 6 +1.019 Lahore Qalandars 5 3 2 – 6 +0.337 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 3 – 4 -0.041 Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 – 4 -1.183 Karachi Kings 5 0 5 – 0 -1.136

