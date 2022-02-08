Get News On The Go Like Never Before With The New ProPakistani App (Coming Soon)

ProPakistani, your go-to news website, is now an app! We’re launching the ProPakistani V2.0 soon to bring your favorite news and updates to your fingertips, no matter where you are.

With a fresh look, an incredibly intuitive user interface with snappy tap and swipe functions, and a news feed that’s built on your interests, the new app is going to be a great addition to both your phone and everyday routine.

Being the country’s largest independent digital publisher with a massive readership and social media following, we at ProPakistani know how you prefer to consume news, and the new app delivers just that.

What’s New?

The application has been designed keeping in view your ease and news consumption needs, and aims to be an all-rounder in terms of the latest updates on your favorite subjects.

It has multiple functions that allow the users to not just have access to the latest happenings, but also share them with other people, and save them for reading later, in a truly seamless manner.

The app allows you to curate your newsfeed as per your interests. You can read, save, and share these stories on multiple social media platforms through a few easy swipes and taps.

The reader-friendly interface makes scrolling through the latest news feel like a walk in the park, while the functionalities are well-developed to support the needs of today’s tech-savvy generation.

Through this app, the newest happenings in Tech & Telecom, Business, Sports, Travel, Entertainment, Automobile, Social, and other areas will be at your fingertips like never before.

The News Leaders

With 15+ million monthly page views, 3.6+ million active monthly users, 1.25+ million push notification subscribers, and 600,000+ weekly newsletter subscribers, we are the chief news source for people across Pakistan.

These numbers motivate us more to provide only the latest and most authentic news to our readers. And with the new app, our engaging stories are more accessible and shareable to you than before.

The ProPakistani 2.0 app will be launched soon for your Android devices, while the iOS app is set to be launched by March 2022.

We at ProPakistani are excited for our readers to try out our new app. Are you?