Motorola to Launch Edge 30 Pro With 5,000 mAh Battery and 50MP Main Camera

Motorola has been planning to launch Edge X30 outside of China as the Edge 30 Pro by the end of this month.
The company officially teased the release of a new Edge-branded phone launch for February 24th on Twitter. It is unclear whether the company plans on introducing an entire series or just one handset.
Are you ready?!? 02.24 #findyouredge #hellomoto pic.twitter.com/kM0kvFFxSQ
— Motorola (@Moto) February 7, 2022
The Edge X30 is already available in China and is expected to soon make its global debut. The Edge X30 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the X30 but may feature a slightly different design.
If the global variant does turn out to be a rebranded version of the Edge 30 Pro, then the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch 1080×2400 144 Hz OLED screen, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
The smartphone is expected to come with RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB with internal storage capacities of 128GB or 256GB.
The rebranded handset will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens with OIS support, 50MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensors. The selfie camera is expected to come equipped with a 60MP lens.
The Edge X30 packs an impressive 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging and boots Android 12.