PIA Likely to Receive Four A320 Aircraft by May

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is likely to receive four A320 on dry lease till May this year to improve the performance of the national flag carrier.

According to sources, the first A-320 will reach Pakistan on 25 February, two aircraft will arrive in March and the last will reach in April or May.

PIA has a total of twelve A320, 6 ATRs, and 12 Boeing 777 aircraft in its fleet. With the arrival of these four, the number of A320 will surge to 16, and the PIA fleet would expand to 34. According to PIA, the addition of new aircraft is part of the PIA business plan, and the new version of including fuel-efficient aircraft to improve services of the national carrier.

PIA is also planning to start flights to Australia, Hong Kong, and the Maldives. According to PIA officials, a plan has been submitted to the Finance Ministry, from where it will be tabled in the Federal Cabinet. According to sources, PIA can start flights for Malé (Capital of Maldives) in April because much homework has been done in this regard. PIA flights to Australia and Hong Kong may take 3 to 4 months more for execution.

According to sources, PIA aims to increase the fleet to 49 planes under the new business plan. PIA will start Umrah operations from 1 April, and if European Union allows flight operations, these new aircraft will be utilized. If PIA is successful in launching flights for the Maldives, Hong Kong, and Australia, maximum aircraft present in feet will be made operational.