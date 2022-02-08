Suzuki Bolan Finally Gets an Air Conditioner in 2022

While every car manufacturer is in the race to introduce high-end electric and innovative vehicles, Pak Suzuki has just been struggling to re-introduce an air-conditioned version of the popular 43-year-old Bolan.

Advertisement

The new Bolan VXL is identical to its previous versions (as usual), with the exception of an air conditioning system and a few stickers.

ALSO READ Suzuki Swift Might Be Launching Next Month

The Bolan’s newly-installed AC controls look like fan regulators from the 1980s or the knobs of an old local amplifier, forcefully fitted by an angry electrician while ruining the vehicle’s beauty.

Meanwhile, the third-row seats that the company had removed many years ago are still missing.

This is not the first time that the Bolan has been introduced with air conditioning. The Bolan (7th generation Suzuki Carry high roof) had both AC and non-AC versions but Pak Suzuki later discontinued the other variants.

Prices in 2006

The Suzuki Bolan was available in four variants in 2006-07, with the base version priced at Rs. 367,000, the base version with factory-fitted CNG at Rs. 404,000, Bolan GL (with AC) at Rs. 427,000, and Bolan GL with CNG at Rs. 461,000.

Advertisement

This might be Suzuki Bolan’s last model in Pakistan as the government declared in the recent Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26) that the sale of vehicles outside the WP29 requirements, whether domestically built or imported, will be prohibited from 30 June 2022 onward. Also, dual airbags (for driver and front passenger) are required by the shortlisted laws but they seem technically impossible to install in the old ‘Carry’ from 1979 (Suzuki Bolan).

ALSO READ Suzuki Swift 3rd Generation Gets a Sporty New Look

New Price

Even though the new Suzuki Bolan VXL appears to be on its way to dealerships, Pak Suzuki is yet to make an official announcement about its introduction and pricing, the latter of which is expected to be elevated on account of the new AC. For now, the Suzuki Bolan costs Rs. 1.18 million, and the Cargo model costs Rs. 1.165 million.