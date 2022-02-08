Usman Khawaja Opens Up on Going to His Birth Place for Australia Tour

Australia’s left-handed batter, Usman Khawaja has expressed pleasure over the upcoming tour to Pakistan after 24 years When Mark Taylor-led side visited Pakistan back in 1998.

Khawaja, who scored a hundred in both innings of the fourth Test of the Ashes in Sydney, recently said that every game of cricket is important but the Pakistan tour is something very special. Khawaja told that he was born in Pakistan and the second thing is they haven’t had cricket for so long.

“Any tour for Australia is great, but going away to Pakistan is pretty special because I was born there, but also because they haven’t had cricket for so long”, Pakistan-born Australia batter said.

It is pertinent to mention that Usman Khawaja will be part of the Australia team in the upcoming much-awaited series against Pakistan. The full-fledged series will start on March 4 where both the team will lock horns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the first Test.

The number 1 Test side will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and one T20 International match at Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi.