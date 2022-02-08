Wasim Akram Terms Australia as Favorites for Historic Tour of Pakistan

Former Pakistan’s skipper and legendary fast bowler, Wasim Akram has said that the Australian batters understand the sub-continent condition very well, and it will not be easy for Pakistan to keep them under control in the much-awaited series starting from 4 March at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While talking about the upcoming series between Pakistan and Australia, the King of Swing said that the Australian batters are coming with a lot of experience. They always play on the front foot and also have the ability to face reverse swing with ease. He termed the away side as favorites to win the Test series against Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia currently occupied the top spot in the ICC Test Ranking as they defeated England by 4-0 in the recently concluded Ashes. Furthermore, in the upcoming Test series, comprising three matches, Australia will be facing Pakistan with the same side that won the Ashes last month.

Discussing Pakistan’s leading batters, Wasim said that Babar Azam will come at number four while Muhammad Rizwan will be batting at number six or seven.

Commenting on the bowling, Akram said that Shaheen is a world-class bowler. He is a wicket-taker bowler across all formats and he will pose a threat to Aussie batters.

Earlier, Cricket Australia announced its Test squad, whereas the squad for the limited-overs series is yet to be announced.