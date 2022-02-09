Govt Forms Advisory Committee for Nationwide 5G Spectrum Adoption

The Federal Government has constituted an Advisory Committee of Broad-Based IMT/5G Technology for the release of IMT/5G Spectrum in Pakistan.

According to an official circular, available with ProPakistani, the committee has been formed as instructed by the Economic Coordination Committee through its Case No. ECC-22/02/2022, dated 21 January 2022, and subsequently ratified by the Federal Cabinet as communicated by the Cabinet Division vide their letter No 5/1/2021-Progress-II, dated 31 January 2022.

The composition and Terms of Reference (ToRs) under the notified rulebook assign powers to the advisory committee for reviewing the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum utilization versus the pre-existing spectrum in Pakistan in accordance with global spectrum utilization, and to submit relevant plans for optimum use.

The committee will review and approve the 5G Strategic Plan to enable the timely launch of 5G services in the country after consulting with all stakeholders and telecom operators. The committee will further examine and finalize telecom reforms and incentives for promoting an IMT/5G technology ecosystem adoption and ensuring that they’re reflected in the Finance Bill 2022-23.

Moreover, the committee will review market assessment reports and approve the way forward based on recommendations of reputed consultants hired by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for the auction design/details of an investment-friendly IMT-5G spectrum release to maximize the spectrum utilization in line with the Digital Pakistan vision.

Other ToRs specify that the committee will be responsible for approving policy directives for the Federal Government for the release of the IMT/5G spectrum in Pakistan. In extension, the committee will also be tasked to oversee the spectrum auction/release process to be conducted by the PTA.

The Advisory Committee of Broad-Based IMT/5G Technology for release of IMT/5G Spectrum comprises the following: