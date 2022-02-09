Here’s Pakistan’s 16-Man Test Squad for Australia Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia. There are a few changes made to the previous squad that faced Bangladesh.

The team will be led by Babar Azam and will feature the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam, and the cricketer of the year, Shaheen Afridi.

Opener Abid Ali will not feature in the three-match series as he is in the rehabilitation process after suffering from Acute Coronary Syndrome a few months ago. In-form batter, Shan Masood has been recalled to the Test squad in place of Abid. Shan last played for Pakistan in early 2021 and has been recalled to the side after his splendid performances in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pacer Haris Rauf has also been called up to the squad. Haris is yet to feature for Pakistan in red-ball cricket but the speedster has been a part of the squad for the past few series. He replaces Bilal Asif in the squad.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and fiery pacer Naseem Shah have not been able to make it to the 16-man squad, instead, they have been named amongst the reserve pool of players.

The training camp for the upcoming series is set to commence on 16 February at National Stadium Karachi. Players who are not part of the PSL will be required at the camp initially.

Here is the complete squad:

Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan Abdullah Shafique Azhar Ali Faheem Ashraf Fawad Alam Haris Rauf Hasan Ali Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Nawaz Nauman Ali Sajid Khan Saud Shakeel Shaheen Afridi Shan Masood Zahid Mahmood

Reserves: