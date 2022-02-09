Infinix Zero is the Company’s First 5G Powered Smartphone

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched its first-ever 5G powered handset, the Zero 5G. This latest device comes under the company’s mid-range lineup with 5G support and has initially been launched in Nigeria but will soon be making its way to Pakistan and other countries.

Design & Display

The smartphone’s Uni-Curve design reminds one of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, launched back in 2021, having a similar camera bump featuring an elevated camera island that sits under the same plastic as the rest of the back panel.

In terms of the display, the Infinix Zero 5G flaunts a 6.7″ Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a standard 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also features a punch-hole cut-out housing a 16MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

The smartphone comes in three colors – Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange.

Hardware & Internals

Powering the Infinix Zero 5G is a Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB speedy UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

At the software end, the Zero 5G runs XOS 10 on top of Android 11. Additional connectivity options include FM radio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include a light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It also makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics and authentication.

The device also uses a heat pipe to keep the temperatures in check.

Cameras

For photography, the rear camera setup of the Zero 5G is headlined by a 48MP main unit with 30X zoom capability, which is supported by a 13MP lens with 2x telephoto and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras are coupled with a pair of dual-LED flash units.

Furthermore, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone includes a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 5G is expected to make its debut in India on 14th February, starting at Rs. 46,627 (~$267). The handset will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart after its official launch.

However, the company hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet regarding the smartphone’s international launch, but we’re expecting to hear more about the final pricing of this smartphone in the coming days.

Specifications of Infinix Zero 5