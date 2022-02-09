Nauman Mirza to Step Down As Foodpanda CEO and MD

Nauman Sikandar Mirza has decided to leave his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) after spending more than six years at the helm of Foodpanda Pakistan.

He made the announcement on LinkedIn, saying, “I have decided to move on from my current role as CEO and MD for foodpanda Pakistan. I’ve been thinking about this for a while, and I believe it’s the right time for me to make this decision and pursue other passions.”

Nauman mentioned that 28 February 2022 will be his last working day at the food delivery service.

Nauman wrote:

My last day at foodpanda Pakistan will be 28 February 2022. However, I will always be cheering from the sidelines as foodpanda will continue to hold a special place in my heart and I will always remain an avid user. We have a very strong leadership team in place who will keep the engine running – an announcement for a new leader will come in due course. I am extremely optimistic and very confident that with the amazing team in Pakistan and globally, as well as Delivery Hero’s strong market positioning – foodpanda in Pakistan will continue to grow at an unprecedented rate and accomplish even greater things in the future.

Foodpanda, which was launched in 2013, employs about a total of 50,000 riders to deliver food from around 200,000 restaurants and home chefs across 50 cities.

The food delivery app operates as the lead brand for Delivery Hero in Asia, with its headquarters in Singapore. It is currently the largest food and grocery delivery platform in Asia, outside of China, operating in 12 markets across the continent.