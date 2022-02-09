Ramiz Raja Launches Talent Hunt for Pakistan’s Next Cricket Commentator

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in collaboration with Pepsi, has launched an exciting initiative to search for new cricket commentators for the Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 campaign during the ongoing PSL 7.

Advertisement

The digital campaign starts today, cricket commentary enthusiasts who aspire to pursue a career in this exciting field can participate by submitting their entries through video recordings of their commentary.

ALSO READ Here are the Top 5 Fastest Fifties in PSL History

Out of the submissions, a total of 20 commentators will be shortlisted and will be called for an audition that will be conducted by Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja, who remained Pakistan’s ace cricket commentator for nearly 23 years before starting his tenure at the helm of Pakistan cricket in September last year.

From the list of 20, five candidates will be shortlisted for the final round. One commentator from the finalists will be declared the winner and will earn the title of Pepsi Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022.

The winner will be invited to the PSL 7 final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 27 and will get an opportunity to commentate on the final. The winner will also be presented with a cash prize of PKR 500,000.

ALSO READ Here’s the List of All PSL Stats From 1st Round

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “This is a very exciting opportunity for all cricket enthusiasts who want to make a name in cricket commentary.

Advertisement

“We encourage all cricket fans who aspire to commentate to participate in this campaign, this is indeed a life-changing opportunity as the winner of the competition will not only commentate in the PSL 7 final but will also have a chance to make a career in this incredible field that has so much to offer in terms of opportunities both in and outside Pakistan.”

* Only Pakistan residents (above 18) can participate in the campaign. Participants need to provide videos in both Urdu and English. The videos for the competition can be submitted here.