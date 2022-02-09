Usman Khawaja to Miss Birth of Second Child for the Sake of Pakistan Tour

Australia’s prolific middle-order batter, Usman Khawaja, is likely to miss the birth of his second child due to the national team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan. Australia is set to tour Pakistan for three Tests, as many ODIs and a one-off T2oI next month.

Advertisement

The 35-year old revealed that he is excited on returning to his birthplace with the Australian national side despite the imminent birth of his second child. He said that it has always been a priority for him to play cricket for Australia and the upcoming tour is extra special for him as this will be the first time he will don the Aussie shirt at the country of his birth.

Khawaja revealed that his wife is aware that cricket is important to him and she is very supportive.

“She’s very understanding. She knows I love playing cricket, it’s very important to me. She’s very supportive of that, and she knows I try to support her in any way I can. It’s going to take me a lot to come back. It is Test cricket for Australia,” Khawaja stated.

“I was born there, (Pakistan) so it’ll be a nice, special moment to go over there. I think it will be great for Australian cricket too,” he added.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja Opens Up on Going to His Birthplace for Australia Tour

Khawaja is named in a strong 18-man Australian Test squad which will be led by their newly appointed captain, Pat Cummins. Khawaja played a crucial role for Australia in their recent victory in Ashes. He scored two back-to-back centuries as Australia won the historic series 4-0. Australia will be hoping that Khawaja continues his rich vein of form in the upcoming historic tour.

Advertisement

The first Test between the two nations will commence from 4 March at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.