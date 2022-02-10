Administrator Karachi Defends Sarfaraz Ahmed in Girls College Controversy

Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law and Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab has clarified that allegations against former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed of illegally occupying a part of College girl’s land for his cricket academy do not hold any weight.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Misbah-ul-Haq Finally Exposes Reason for Resignation and T20 WC Squad Scandal

Murtaza revealed that the land was provided by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to Sarfaraz Ahmed after he led the Pakistan national team to glory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy by registering a convincing win against arch-rivals India in the final of the tournament.

Earlier it was reported that Sindh’s College Education Department had issued a letter to higher authorities which stated to ‘get vacated the occupied ground of the college by the influential persons’.

“Allegations raised by college principal on the former captain and cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed are false,” Murtaza stated.

“Sarfaraz has the charge of that land since 2017. The college had two entry gates, one was from the cricket academy. Recently, the college management decided to use the gate of the cricket academy for parking which was, as a result, destroying the ground. The ground management then closed cricket academy door for parking purposes that sparked outrage,” he added.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman Breaks into the Top 10 in Latest ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Murtaza also advised the media and social media to do a complete background check of the story before reporting it as it disturbs involved parties. He said that he has already taken notice of the allegations leveled on Sarfaraz and the matter will be resolved soon.