Cricket Australia Officially Bars Players from IPL 2022 for Pakistan

Keeping in mind the significance of their first overseas series after almost three years, several Australian players will miss a major chunk of IPL 2022 due to their month-long tour of Pakistan.

Advertisement

According to the details, the likes of Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Steven Smith will be on tour in Pakistan till April 5, following Cricket Australia’s (CA) verdict, which barred their players from abandoning international duty for the league cricket.

ALSO READ PCB Announces New Australian and Local Coaches for Australia Series

Earlier, Chief Selector of the Australian men’s team, George Bailey, had said that playing in IPL is a huge investment for “development opportunity,” but playing for Australia will be paramount, and the board will not allow any player to abandon national duty for franchise cricket.

“We do see the IPL as a really good development opportunity when it fits, but there’s obviously a huge amount of cricket with a series (in Sri Lanka) planned for immediately-post the IPL as well,” he said.

He further remarked, “So, it will be about working with the individuals to ensure they’re getting the preparation they need, but we certainly won’t be releasing players to the IPL while Australia is playing.”

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Terms Australia as Favorites for Historic Tour of Pakistan

The Australian team is all set to tour Pakistan after 24 years. The visitors will play three Test matches, three ODIs, and one T20 International. Both sides have announced their Test squads.