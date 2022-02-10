Hilarious Video of Kids Enacting DRS in Street Cricket Goes Viral

A hilarious video went viral on social media where the kids can be seen trying to enact a DRS review situation while playing cricket somewhere in Pakistan. Cricket is considered the most played sport in Pakistan as the kids play it on the ground, streets, and even in their homes.

Advertisement

As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is at its peak, cricket fans have been quite active on social media and have been sharing posts regularly. Recently a funny video went viral where some kids are enacting how DRS would work if there was no technology.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Invite Young Fan From Viral Video to Lahore Leg of PSL

In order to reduce human errors in cricket, DRS has become an imperative part of the game. In professional cricket, it requires advanced technology like a slow-motion reply, snickometer, and stump microphone.

This is truly an Epic TikTok of Rizwan Shigri from Gilgit Baltistan 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/g65B8SPeCY — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) February 8, 2022

In the viral video, it can be seen how the kids reversed a field umpire’s call after manually enacting the whole situation. As practiced in professional cricket, the kids manually checked the front foot, inside edge, ball height, and direction and finally, the field umpire was asked to reverse the decision.