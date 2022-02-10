Peshawar Zalmi Invite Young Fan From Viral Video to Lahore Leg of PSL

Peshawar Zalmi have invited the 11-year-old fan, Muhammad Hamza Faraz to watch PSL live at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The little fan’s video went viral when he expressed his disappointment addressing PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, after not being able to enter National Stadium, Karachi.

When NCOC restricted children under 12 from watching the PSL matches live in the stadium due to the risk of COVID-19, young fans were disheartened. Among these little fans was highly disappointed Hamza Faraz who recorded a video outside National Stadium asking Ramiz Raja to let children enjoy the matches.

PCB Chairman had responded to the 11-year-old promising to allow children under twelve as soon as the COVID-19 situation improved.

Recently, Ramiz Raja had fulfilled his promise as the fans below the age of twelve years will be able to watch the second round of PSL 7 in Lahore. With this, Peshawar Zalmi have invited the young fan, Muhammad Hamza Faraz to join the second round of PSL and watch the matches live at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi also shared a picture of the fan donning the Zalmi jersey, as he seems excited to watch his favorite team play in front of his eyes.