NA Panel Directs Authorities to Resolve Issues of Overseas Pakistanis

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) to immediately resolve the issues facing the overseas Pakistanis.

In its 18th meeting, the NA panel was hearing the issues of the allottees of OPF Valley, Zone-V, Islamabad regarding possession of plots, non-availability of water supply, electricity, security, and other issues. Held at the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) in Islamabad, the meeting was chaired by Member of National Assembly Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din.

Briefing the committee, the Managing Director of OPF said that OPF handed over possession of all blocks of OPF Housing Scheme on November 2, 2020 through the then Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. He said eight allottees had so far submitted plans/maps of their houses to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for approval, whereas, seven allottees had got the approval of their plans/apartments. He said 10 percent of the total residential plots of the scheme were mortgaged to CDA and OPF could not hand over the possession of these plots. As per the mortgage deed signed with CDA, the plots were required to be de-mortgaged by CDA on completion of development works, he added. He also informed the panel that despite repeated requests to CDA, the plots were yet to be de-mortgaged by CDA.

On the issue of non-availability of water supply, the MD OPF said that 24 kanals of land had been procured by OPF for installation of tube wells and watercourse development. The said land, he maintained, had been mutated in favor of OPF and the laying of water transmission lines along Japan Road was under progress. However, to assist the allottees in the construction of their houses, OPF had offered water through water boozer as per practice carried out by renowned housing schemes, i.e., Bahria Town and Défense Housing Authority (DHA).

He said that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) had completed 85 percent underground electrification work and 32 kanals of land had been earmarked for construction of Grid Station stands mutated in favor of IESCO. The concerned division of IESCO was pursued on regular basis to start construction of the Grid Station, he added. He further said that OPF had installed street lights on the main road of the scheme which was functional and also hired the services of 25 security guards from M/s ZIM Security Company for the provision of 24/7 security services. The committee directed the Ministry and OPF to immediately resolve the issues of the allottees of OPF Valley.

The Director (Anticorruption), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the committee on the prevention of corruption in the Overseas Ministry and its attached departments. He said a total of 18 cases of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institute (EOBI) were under-trial, whereas, two cases were under investigation. He added that the total amount involved in the said 18 under-trial cases was amounting to Rs. 8826.49 million, while, Rs. 1762.24 million had been recovered so far.

The committee considered a bill titled, “The Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2021”. After detailed briefing and deliberations, the committee unanimously recommended that the Bill be passed by the National Assembly.