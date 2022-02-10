PM Imran to Watch PSL 7 Final at Gaddafi Stadium

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is expected to attend the final match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore scheduled on February 27, a source revealed on Thursday.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja who is also a close friend and colleague of the premier, has officially invited the prime minister who is also the patron in chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The source further revealed that the cricket board will also invite the government officials and other personalities from other walks of life to watch the final match of the cricket festival at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that the representatives of Cricket Australia (CA) will also attend the closing ceremony of the final match of the mega event as they will be already in Pakistan by that day.

The Lahore leg is underway with the unbeaten Multan Sultan facing the Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium.