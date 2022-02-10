Punjab is Getting 12 New Universities Soon

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Sardar Usman Bsuzdar, has approved the establishment of 12 new universities in various districts of the province.

The approval was accorded today during his meeting with the provincial Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yasir Humayun, at the CM House. Also in attendance were the Secretary of Higher Education and other concerned officials.

CM Buzdar said that the government will take all the steps toward the promotion of higher education in Punjab. He said that the charter of universities should be finalized soon and the new universities will benefit male and female students from remote areas.

“We are trying to provide higher education opportunities to the youth at their doorsteps,” the CM said.

He highlighted the improvement in the global ranking of Punjab’s universities and vowed to make the province a center of higher education.

Furthermore, Minister Humayun apprised the CM that 197 development higher education projects are being carried out in Punjab at a cost of Rs. 15 billion.